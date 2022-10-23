Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.05

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.05 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($0.95). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 93,938 shares trading hands.

Cairn Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.71.

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.