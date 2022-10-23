C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.