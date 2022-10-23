Business Platform Tomato Coin Trading Up 0.9% This Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

