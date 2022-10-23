BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.35.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

