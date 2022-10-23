Brokers Offer Predictions for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Trex by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 816.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

