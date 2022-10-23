Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.84

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWM. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.54 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

