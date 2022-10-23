Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target at $2,110.00

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,110.00.

Several brokerages have commented on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JMPLY opened at $43.48 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.