Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target at $2,110.00

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,110.00.

Several brokerages have commented on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of JMPLY opened at $43.48 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $77.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

