Brokerages Set Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

COWN stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth $525,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Cowen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 497,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

