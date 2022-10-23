Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after buying an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after buying an additional 991,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after buying an additional 284,947 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

