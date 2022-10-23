BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.67 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $60.67 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00562335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00243202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00055033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00059616 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00183194 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

