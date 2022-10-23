Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $70.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.46.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $270.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 2.44.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,098 shares of company stock valued at $26,446,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

