BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of BlackRock worth $132,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 10,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK traded up $24.90 on Friday, reaching $597.26. The stock had a trading volume of 830,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,218. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $640.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

