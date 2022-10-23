Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

