BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $222,529.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $743.24 million and approximately $222,529.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,438.47 or 0.27918433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010904 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

