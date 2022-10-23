BitShares (BTS) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, BitShares has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.24 million and approximately $771,895.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007023 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

