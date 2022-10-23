Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $30.50 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $188,718.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00136357 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00261530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

