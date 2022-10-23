BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.79

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.79 and traded as low as C$6.78. BioSyent shares last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 9,910 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$82.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 9.29.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

