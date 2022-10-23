Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,012 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $255.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

