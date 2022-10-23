Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,201 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 662,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Twitter by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twitter Trading Down 4.9 %

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

TWTR opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.45 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

