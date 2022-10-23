Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $250.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

