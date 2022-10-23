Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 207 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RH by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $240.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $689.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,766 shares of company stock worth $5,228,525. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

