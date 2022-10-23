Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
ITA opened at $101.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.