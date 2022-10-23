Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

BATS TMFC opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.