Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $70.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

