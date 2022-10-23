Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 658 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after purchasing an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

