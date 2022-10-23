BarnBridge Price Reaches $4.91 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. BarnBridge has a market cap of $48.01 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00025621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,784,709 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

