Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

