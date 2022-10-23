Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 100,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 98,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 54,870,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,479,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

