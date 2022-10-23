Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.