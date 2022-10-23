Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3,249.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 7.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 158,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 139,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

