Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Stories

