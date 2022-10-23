Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 4.6 %

BBAR stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

