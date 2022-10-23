Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $6.04 on Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Balancer has a market capitalization of $270.15 million and $10.67 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00031491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.04 or 0.28005371 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,963,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,707,458 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
