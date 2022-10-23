BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 970 ($11.72) target price on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 813 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 798.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 782.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,890.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 6,046.51%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 153,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.08), for a total value of £1,284,159.84 ($1,551,667.28). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 56 shares of company stock valued at $44,322.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

