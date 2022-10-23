B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$7.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.40.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 83,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$358,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,044,895.45. Insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

