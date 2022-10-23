Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $865.01 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.93 or 0.00045864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $865.01 million and $81.00 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,472.76 or 0.99987715 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,453 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,842,452.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.87204003 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $93,637,659.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

