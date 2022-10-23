Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of AVGR opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 209.14% and a negative net margin of 219.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
