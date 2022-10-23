Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $16.22 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $16.22 or 0.00082704 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $174.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00061022 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015257 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025600 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007559 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000250 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 297,023,721 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.