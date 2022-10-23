Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Hits $151.86 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $151.86 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,518.92 or 0.28339197 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.