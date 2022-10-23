AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of -576.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

