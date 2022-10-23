AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of -576.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
