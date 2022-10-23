ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $462.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.81. The stock has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ASML’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 90,201.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

