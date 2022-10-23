ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 6.4% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.18.

ASML Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $462.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.81. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.