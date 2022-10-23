Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 5th Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,614,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,442,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

