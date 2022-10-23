Ark Hits 24 Hour Volume of $902,074.00 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $51.26 million and approximately $902,074.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007003 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005650 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004806 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,008,960 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

