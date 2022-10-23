Aragon 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.85 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00008032 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $65.73 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.75 or 0.27961240 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010921 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
