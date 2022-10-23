ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $85.96 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $4.51 or 0.00023489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.93 or 0.27979579 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
