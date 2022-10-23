Analyzing Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Republic International currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Old Republic International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.3% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 11.22% 13.83% 3.63% Ambac Financial Group 0.65% 4.13% 0.36%

Volatility & Risk

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Republic International and Ambac Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $9.34 billion 0.76 $1.53 billion $3.22 7.11 Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.12 -$17.00 million $0.08 166.25

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Old Republic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ambac Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Ambac Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

