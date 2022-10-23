Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LUG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.97.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 4.6 %

TSE:LUG opened at C$9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$12.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.70.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein purchased 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

