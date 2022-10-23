Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $21.60

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $182,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

