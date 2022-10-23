Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $63,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after buying an additional 802,427 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,158,000 after buying an additional 609,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $146.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

